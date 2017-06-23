Rail Mounted Gantry (RMG) Crane Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Rail Mounted Gantry (RMG) Crane Market Analysis By Lift Capacity (0-40 Tons, 40.1 & Above Tons), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global rail mounted gantry (RMG) crane market is expected to reach USD 399.7 million by 2025

The increasing global trade, vessel sizes, and port investments are the primary factors driving the market.

The growth of marine transport has compelled ship owners to introduce large-sized vessels that are capable of transporting a large number of containers simultaneously. Such factors are also pressurizing port operators to improve their existing facilities for catering the increasing number of large-sized vessels.

The growing trade activities across Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA) regions are anticipated to increase transshipments. The growth in transshipments is expected to propel the need of bigger vessels, so that it becomes easier to transport more number of containers between two ports at a time. Thus, driving the need of cranes that can handle large number of containers, at a much faster speed.

RMG cranes are popular as ideal choices, owing to stringent government regulations pertaining to pollution control, as they are environment-friendly and are capable of running entirely on electricity. Moreover, the incorporation of intelligent systems, such as container positioning system, non-contact anti-collision system, and remote operation, in RMG cranes has enabled port authorities to reduce operational hazards and attain operational efficiency.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology and Scope

2 Executive Summary

3 Rail Mounted Gantry (RMG) Crane Industry Outlook

4 Global RMG Cranes: Lift Capacity Outlook

5 Global RMG Cranes: Regional Outlook

6 Competitive Landscape

Anupam Industries Limited

Konecranes

SANY GROUP

TNT Crane & Rigging

Liebherr

Mi-Jack Products

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Co.

Terex Corporation

MAC PORT - Macchine Operatrici Portuali s.r.l

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zk3sc9/rail_mounted





