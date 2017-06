WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel stocks have moved significantly higher over the course of the trading day on Friday, driving the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 1.8 percent. The index is climbing further off the seven-month closing low set on Tuesday.



U.S. Steel (X) and AK Steel (AKS) are leading the sector higher after Deutsche Bank upgraded its ratings on both steel makers to Buy from Hold.



