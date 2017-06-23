sprite-preloader
23.06.2017 | 22:01
PR Newswire

Global Soy Food Market 2017-2021: Rising Levels of Lactose Intolerance and Dairy Allergies & Increasing Competition from Other Dairy-Alternative Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Soy Food Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global soy food market to grow at a CAGR of 6.66% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global soy food market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of soy foods in different product forms, which include whole soy foods, soy oil, and other soy foods. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for organic variants of soy products. Organic products are mostly priced more as compared to regular products. The premium pricing is done due to the high production and distribution costs. Moreover, consumers are also willing to pay extra for organic products.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising levels of lactose intolerance and dairy allergies. Lactose intolerance is caused due to the inability of the body to digest lactose, which is found in milk. Ethnic groups such as the Asian population base are more prone to lactose intolerance compared to others. The demand for lactose-free food products is driven by aspects like increased incidences of food allergies and intolerances.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing competition from other dairy-alternative products. There is an increase in the demand for dairy alternatives like almond, cashew, and coconut products, with an increase in dairy allergies. Though soy milk is available in various flavors, the grassy taste that it has is not liked by many consumers. Almond milk, on the other hand, is tastier and is available in assorted flavors, and many consumers tend to buy almond milk over soy milk for its better taste.

Key vendors:

  • Archer Daniels Midland
  • Cargill
  • Hain Celestial
  • WHITEWAVE FOODS

Other prominent vendors:

  • Blue Diamond Growers
  • Dean Foods
  • DuPont
  • Eden Foods
  • Freedom Food Group
  • Northern Soy
  • Pacific Foods
  • SunOpta

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hnfsjf/global_soy_food

© 2017 PR Newswire