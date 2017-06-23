Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Group Chief Financial Officer and President North America, Prem Parameswaran, and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer, Mark Carbeck, are scheduled to present at the 4th Annual Bernstein Future of Media Summit being held at the Hyatt Centric Times Square in New York, New York on June 28, 2017 at 11:45 AM ET.

A live webcast of the Bernstein conference presentation will be made available on the Eros investor relations website at http://erosplc.com.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com

