Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Device, Service Provider End User Forecasts to 2022" report to their offering.

The European medical equipment maintenance market is expected to reach USD 7.98 billion by 2022 from USD 5.05 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Growth in associated equipment markets, rising focus on preventive maintenance, adoption of innovative funding mechanism, and growing purchase of refurbished medical systems are driving the growth in medical equipment maintenance market. On the other hand, high initial cost and significant maintenance expenditure may hinder the growth of the market in the coming years.

Based on modality, the European imaging equipment maintenance market is segmented into advanced imaging modalities and primary imaging modalities. Primary modalities are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high volume of tests conducted using primary modalities is a key factor driving the growth of this market.

Based on the type of service provider, the European medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), independent service organizations (ISOs), and in-house maintenance services. The OEMs segment is expected to dominate this market with the largest share in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide geographic presence and strong technical expertise of OEMs.

In 2017, Germany is expected to account for the largest share of the European medical equipment maintenance market. This market is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the large installation base of medical equipment, significant presence of OEMs, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and growing medical technology market are supporting the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market in the country.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market: Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Regulatory Standards

7 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, By Device Type

8 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, By Service Type

9 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, By Service Provider

10 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, By Contract Type

11 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, By End User

12 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, By Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

Agenor Mantenimientos

Agfa-Gevaert Group

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BCAS Biomedical Services LTD (BCAS_ BIOMED)

Canon, Inc. (TOSHIBA MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION)

Drägerwerk AG Co. KGaA

GE Healthcare (A GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY)

Grupo Empresarial Electromédico

Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi, Ltd.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Pantheon Healthcare Group (A Part of Permira Group)

Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

TBS Group S.P.A

Technologie Sanitarie S.P.A.

