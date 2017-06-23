Global $6.7 Billion Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market Analysis 2014 - 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market Analysis By Treatment Modality, By Application, By Treatment Type, By Site And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global cartilage repair/regeneration market is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2025

The market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of bone & joint disorders, such as Osteoarthritis (OA), rising geriatric population, and surge in number of accidents & related injuries across the globe. Increasing number of road accidents worldwide are causing bone and joint injuries, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for cartilage repair products over the forecast period.

For instance, as per data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in November 2016, approximately 1.25 million people die each year in road accidents worldwide, owing to the influence of alcohol & reckless driving, use of mobile phone, and other associated factors such as bad weather conditions & improper road construction. Around 30.0 million children and adolescents participate in youth sports in the U.S each year.

This increase in sports activity increases incidents of injuries in athletes, which in turn propels demand for cartilage repair products. According to research data by the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, over 3.5 million athletes receive medical treatment due to sports injuries each year.



Some of the key players of cartilage repair market are



Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Depuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew plc

Vericel Corporation

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

Collagen Solutions Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/skdj6g/cartilage





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716