Global $6.7 Billion Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market Analysis 2014 - 2025 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market Analysis By Treatment Modality, By Application, By Treatment Type, By Site And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.
The global cartilage repair/regeneration market is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2025
The market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of bone & joint disorders, such as Osteoarthritis (OA), rising geriatric population, and surge in number of accidents & related injuries across the globe. Increasing number of road accidents worldwide are causing bone and joint injuries, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for cartilage repair products over the forecast period.
For instance, as per data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in November 2016, approximately 1.25 million people die each year in road accidents worldwide, owing to the influence of alcohol & reckless driving, use of mobile phone, and other associated factors such as bad weather conditions & improper road construction. Around 30.0 million children and adolescents participate in youth sports in the U.S each year.
This increase in sports activity increases incidents of injuries in athletes, which in turn propels demand for cartilage repair products. According to research data by the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, over 3.5 million athletes receive medical treatment due to sports injuries each year.
Some of the key players of cartilage repair market are
- Zimmer Biomet
- Stryker Corporation
- Depuy Synthes
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Vericel Corporation
- Osiris Therapeutics Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Collagen Solutions Plc
