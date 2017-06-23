VIRGINIA BEACH, VA--(Marketwired - June 23, 2017) - Element Global, Inc. (OTC PINK: ELGL) provides a message from its Chairman of the Board:

Dear Shareholders and Other Parties,

After numerous weeks and months of putting together a sizable business arrangement, the deal slowed due to rogue, misinformed individuals and entities spreading lies and "FAKE" narratives about Corporate on-goings.

A Ms. Susan Ryser Bennett, took upon herself, to reach out to the FBI, FINRA, USSEC and other Governmental authorities with outrageous falsehoods, whereas her actions and statements impeded the closing of ELGL's business agreement.

In my capacity as President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, these types of "FAKE" narratives, substantiated on nothing more than viciousness, I have no choice but to vindicate through suits and other defense strategies.

Individuals entangled with Ms. Bennett, who post along with her on Investor Hub, Facebook, Twitter and other mediums will be jointly and individually served to defend themselves in their propagation of 100% falsehoods about my actions and those of the Company.

The endless calling, texting, and emails to Federal Agencies, and especially the target acquisition Company's management, delayed the closing. Both the dollar and intrinsic costs continue to mount on defusing this "FAKE BASE ATTACK!"

I believe that the acquisition can get back on track to close, but those who have impeded ELGL's legitimate actions with non-substantiated propaganda and lies as such, need to be reckoned with expeditiously, effectively and honestly through legal courses.

In my capacity as the Corporation's Director and Officer, I will not stand for this type of 'FAKE BASE' nonsense, and those responsible and joined with Ms. Bennett will be handled accordingly.

I am writing this to ALL Shareholders and others, so they can understand that this type of activity which impedes the operations of a public company are designed to hurt those who have worked hard and invested in faith, and those actions are liable with possible punitive outcomes.

With Regards,

/s/

Merle Ferguson

Chairman/CEO/President

For further information about this release, contact Rich Kaiser, Investor Relations, YES INTERNATIONAL, at 757-306-6090 and yes@yesinternational.com.

