Market mix modeling (MMM) is gaining popularity because of its ability to forecast future outcomes based on past performance and present trends. Marketing mix modeling includes the four 'P's: Product, Price, Promotion and Place, and is used as a tool by analysts for fixing prices and formulating prudent managerial decisions.

In their recent blog titled 'Everything You Need to Know About Marketing Mix Modeling', global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig evaluates some of the ways companies are using MMM to formulate prudent managerial decisions and drive profit.

According to Quantzig, "By incorporating MMM, marketers can analyze past data and present trends, determining its impact on individual marketing campaigns across different channels. This will in-turn help in making proper decisions related to budget planning, fund allocation, and keeping an eye on performance."

The three stages of the MMM approach are:

The pre-planning stage includes analysis of historical data such as sales, trends, past campaigns and its drivers.

The planning stage is all about forecasting and estimating the marketing effectiveness and ROI of marketing activities occurs.

The final stage includes tracking of the effectiveness of all marketing variables, simulating spends scenarios and re-working the marketing activities, based on requirement.

The MMM technique finds its application in several industries, including retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG), food and beverage, telecommunications and IT, and the healthcare industry.

"For the retail and CPG industry, the marketing mix modeling helps to improve ROI across different marketing channels, optimize expenditure by eliminating inefficiencies, drive sales by setting better trade promotions and devise effective pricing strategy," says Quantzig. "Applying MMM techniques in the food and beverage industry can identify the impact of competitive advertising, determine the factors that create halo effect and help prevent cannibalization."

