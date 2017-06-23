ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Altius Resources Inc. ("Altius Resources"), a subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS), announces that today, June 23, 2017, it acquired ownership of 980,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Antler Gold Inc. ("Antler Gold") as consideration for the grant by Altius Resources of an option to earn a 100% interest in certain mineral claims located near Wilding Lake in the Central Newfoundland area of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Following this acquisition, Altius Resources owns 5,480,000 Common Shares or approximately 19.94% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Antler Gold.

Altius Resources may from time to time increase or decrease its holdings of Common Shares depending on market and other conditions.

Further details may be obtained from the Early Warning Report filed on SEDAR by Altius Resources under Antler Gold's profile.

