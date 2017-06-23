According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global diaper market is expected to reach USD 79.94 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of almost 6%.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170623005660/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global diaper market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Diaper Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Developed countries hold a large share in the diaper market. However, due to increasing disposable income, the developing countries are likely to experience a considerable growth in coming years. Disposable diapers will account for a considerable market share during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's consumer and retailresearch analysts categorize the global diaper market into the following segments by product. They are:

Baby disposable diaper

Baby training diaper

Baby cloth diaper

Baby swim pant

Baby biodegradable diaper

Adult pad type diaper

Adult flat type diaper

Adult pant type diaper

The top three product segments for the global diaper market are discussed below:

Baby disposable diaper

The disposable diaper segment is the most widely used category in the market due to its ease of usage and hygienic characteristics. Factors such as a rise in dual-income households and increase in awareness of hygiene maintenance for babies influence several consumers to opt for disposable diapers. These diapers are available in different varieties: super absorbent, ultra-absorbent, and eco-friendly diapers.

According to Sharan Raj, a lead retail goods and services research analyst from Technavio, "The demand for eco-friendly and high-absorbent diapers is on the rise due to increasing number of consumers looking for diapers that help keep the baby dry and free from rashes. Some of the eco-friendly disposable diapers include Bambo Nature, Nature Babycare, Broody Chick, Attitude, and Poof Diapers.

Baby training diaper

Training diapers or training pants are mainly used in aiding toilet training among kids. These diapers are designed like normal underwear to increase independence among babies. Some of the major features include flexible sides, leak guards, and wetness indicators. These diapers are becoming increasingly popular and are being used extensively to help children switch from diapers to toilets. Some of the popular training diapers include Huggies Pull-Ups, Pampers Easy Ups, The Honest Company Training Pants, and Potty Scotty 2-in-1 Waterproof Training Pants.

Baby cloth diaper

A cloth diaper is a reusable diaper made from man-made materials, natural fibers, or a combination of both. These diapers are usually made from industrial cotton. Other natural fibers are wool, bamboo, and unbleached hemp. Man-made materials include polyurethane laminate and polyester fabrics.

"Flat cloth diapers are low-priced, reusable, and eco-friendly. They are safe for baby's skin as they do not contain chemical ingredients. They are popular in most developing countries due to the low cost of these products. Also, they are available in a wide range of designs and colors, which aids in increasing their adoption," says Sharan.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Kao

Kimberly-Clark

P&G

SCA

Unicharm

Browse Related Reports:

Global Decorative Lighting Market 2017-2021

Global Spa Market 2017-2021

Global Entrance Floor Mat Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like cosmetics and toiletryapparel and textile, and luggage. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170623005660/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com