Global Healthy Snack Market to Reach $32.8 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Product (Cereal & Granola Bars, Nuts & Seeds Snacks, Meat Snacks, Dried Fruit Snacks, Trail Mix Snacks) - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Healthy Snack Market Analysis, By Product (Cereal & Granola Bars, Nuts & Seeds Snacks, Meat Snacks, Dried Fruit Snacks, Trail Mix Snacks), By Region, And Segment Forecasts 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global healthy snack market is expected to reach USD 32.8 billion by 2025. Rising awareness about healthy snacking habit along with the easy to use, and mobility of product is further propelling the market growth.

The hectic lifestyle and changing demographics with the rise of young population in Asia Pacific region are some of the factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the preference for healthy snacks over the traditional ones is increasing as it is convenient to carry and consume. These properties are expected to have a positive impact on the industry.

The growth in demand for single serve bars of cereals, granola, nuts & seeds, and, meat is rising due to growing working class, which is engaged in long working hours, and prefers nutritious snacks in between meals. The booming retail sector, coupled with efficient supply chain, and creative marketing strategies, is expected to augment market growth over the forecast period.

The nuts & seeds, and dried fruit segment are expected to collectively account for 27.2% of the global market share in 2025. The demand for these products is attributed to the immediate energy requirement fulfilled by the consumption of these products. In addition, the availability of various flavors is projected to boost the demand for these products over the forecast period.

Europe was the leading region due to changing perceptions about snacking among the younger consumers. The younger population is demanding more nutritive function from the snacks, which is leading to growing reliance on snacking as a healthy alternative. The availability of a variety of healthy snacks options is leading to the expansion of the overall market in this region.

General Mills

Mondelez International, Inc.,

PepsiCo Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation

Kind LLC

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Select Harvest

Nestlé S.A.

B&G Food Inc.

Hain Celestial Group

Calbee Inc.



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Healthy Snacks Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Healthy Snacks Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Healthy Snacks Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Company Profiles



