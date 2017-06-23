According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global green data center market is expected to reach USD 55 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of almost 14%.

This research report titled 'Global Green Data Center Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global green data center market is witnessing growth through the construction of data center by cloud service providers (CSPs), colocation service providers, and telecommunication providers globally. Currently, there are many enterprises and CSPs that are involved in colocation spaces rather than constructing their own facilities to address demands immediately. CSPs and ISPs, such as Facebook, are the major contributors to the green data center market, which will continue throughout the forecast period.

Technavio's ICTresearch analysts categorize the global green data center market into the following segments by end-user. They are:

IT infrastructure

Power solutions

General construction

Cooling solutions

Monitoring and management

The top three end-user segments for the global green data center market are discussed below:

IT infrastructure

Digitalization has enabled several organizations to adopt cloud-based services for their businesses. By 2020, it is expected that 90% of small and medium enterprises will operate their businesses through cloud storage either by colocating their infrastructure or by adopting cloud offerings by the major CSPs in the market.

According to Abhishek Sharma, a lead data center research analyst from Technavio, "The growing amount of data is constantly increasing the complexity of storage systems in data centers and the computational power and network traffic exponentially. The efficient management of data center infrastructure will ensure uninterrupted service for B2B and B2C operations.

Power solutions

The global green data center market will witness a significant growth in revenue because of the increasing concerns regarding the costs incurred due to increased power consumption and wastage of power in data center operations. There is more focus on reducing the environmental impact of the data center facilities along with power consumption.

"The commonly adopted power management solutions for data centers include UPS systems, energy storage products, such as batteries and flywheels, transfer switches and switchgears, generators, and power distribution units. The generator is the widely adopted solution among data centers worldwide, but the increasing carbon emission due to the use of generators is expected to hinder the adoption of generators," says Abhishek.

General construction

The general construction market will grow along with the growth in brick-and-motor facility and modular data center construction projects worldwide. Increased power consumption and carbon emission have resulted in the construction of eco-friendly data centers. Most of the data centers are being constructed in remote areas.

The cost of general construction varies based on the tiered design of data centers. Data centers in recent times are designed with on-site wind and solar farms. Many small vendors are also involved in the installation of a solar array on top of the facility. Also, there is an increased focus on reusing water by recycling it for cooling purposes.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Cisco Systems

Dell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

