Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2025 - Market Variables, Trends & Scope - Research and Markets

The global styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) market is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2025. Significant increase in the demand for OEM tires from the automobile industry is likely to augment the utilization of SBR over the forecast period. In addition, long vehicle life coupled with a shift in consumer preference toward high-performance tires is likely to have a positive impact on the growth over the next nine years.

In the recent times, the demand supply gap for natural rubber (NR) has widened, making the prices of the commodity a matter of concern. In 2016, the growth in supply of natural rubber was 1.1% while the demand grew at a rate of about 6%. This deficit has been exerting a pressure on the supplies and leading to a high volatility in the prices, which in turn has been a major driver for the growth of the SBR industry.

Over the last five years, the average consumption of synthetic rubber has been higher than NR by about 3,500 kilo tons per year. SBR is the highest consumed synthetic rubber, accounting for over 45% of consumption. Therefore, the restraints faced by the NR industry act as the major drivers for the synthetic rubber market.

Sinopec

