Global Radar Systems and Technology Market 2017-2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum in the Market is Advent of Advanced Airborne Radar - Research and Markets

The global radar systems and technology market to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global radar systems and technology market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the include/exclude new installations/shipments/sales/volume/value and retrofit/replacement/spares/aftermarket/services market. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advent of advanced airborne radar. In the late 1990s, Raytheon developed the APS-149 littoral surveillance radar system (LSRS), an advanced version of the older APY-7 radar, for the P-3C aircraft. It was extensively used to support naval combat operations, including tracking both land and maritime moving targets. However, the complex littoral environment and maintenance of a large record of tracks posed new challenges for defense authorities.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is need for advanced battlefield surveillance radar. In the modern warfare scenario, there is a growing demand for battlefield surveillance radars (BFSRs) to detect vehicles, missiles, and other ground-based attack elements. These radars also find extensive use for border and maritime surveillance and patrolling.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of space-based radars. Space-based radar imagery can be effectively used as a surveillance tool as it can penetrate darkness and weather conditions. Such radars, such as SARs, are integrated into several Earth-observing satellites to attain information about Earth's terrain and topography. However, the technology used in these radars is complex and more expensive compared with the ground-based, airborne, and naval radars.



