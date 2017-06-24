Technavio's latest report on the global automotive variable displacement engine marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive variable displacement engine market from 2017-2021.

The global automotive variable displacement engine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 27% during the forecast period. The automotive variable displacement technology has been around for about two decades, but has seen slow growth rate through the years. The primary intention of the for introduction of DEAC technology is the need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and to increase the fuel economy at light load conditions. The cylinder activation technology is highly useful for vehicles with varying load conditions. Therefore, the penetration rate of this technology is higher in SUVs than in passenger cars.

The top three emerging trends driving the global automotive variable displacement engine market according to Technavio research analysts are:

"Volkswagen has implemented active cylinder management technology in its Polo model in the EU; Tula Technology developed the dynamic skip fire technology that deactivates the cylinders continuously on a variable basis. This technology could significantly impact the variable displacement market in the future," says Neelam Barua, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on the powertrainsector.

Conventional DEAC is done by deactivating a selected number of cylinders or a selected set of cylinders to which the sensors and solenoid for controlling the oil pressure are connected. When the vehicle is moving at low load conditions, only those cylinders that are connected get deactivated. This method of deactivation makes the DEAC technology limited to a certain amount of displacement change, which is not flexible or dynamic.

"Ford is planning to launch a 1.0-liter eco-boost engine with DEAC technology by early 2018. This is going to be the world's first three-cylinder engine with DEAC technology. The vehicle's combustion is likely to be able to stop and reactivate in 14 milliseconds; it is also expected to reduce fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emission by 6%," adds Neelam.

Variable displacement engines are mostly used in high-performance vehicles or vehicles that carry heavy loads. Most of the vehicles that use DEAC technology have larger displacement engines like V-6, V-8, and V-12. Previously, the use of this technology in smaller engines was not as efficient as it is in the larger engines.

Heavyweight and sport motorcycles are equipped with a minimum of two cylinders; there are also motorcycles with up to 10 cylinders. Like other vehicles, motorcycle engines do not work at their full load all the time. Variable displacement, therefore, has been seen as a viable option in motorcycles as well. For instance, Honda announced it is developing a variable displacement engine in 2008 for its premium segment motorcycles with four cylinders. This technology is likely to have a substantial market now because of the increasing demand for premium motorcycles in emerging markets like India and China.

