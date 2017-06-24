Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market to Reach $639 Billion by 2025 - Increased Demand for Better Manufacturing Capabilities & Related Services - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market is expected to reach USD 639.9 billion by 2025.

The competitive nature of the electronics industry, increasing complexity of electronic products, increased pressure on original equipment manufacturers for reducing costs, and decreased product lifecycles have increased the demand for better manufacturing capabilities and their related services. To achieve the same, OEMs are seeking support from contract manufacturers.



OEMs subcontract EMS companies and benefit from their expertise in design, manufacturing, and supply chain management. Outsourced manufacturing model enables OEMs to leverage resources, reduce costs, access the leading manufacturing technologies, reduce investments in fixed capital, and adapt to the market demand. Additionally, it also aids in retaining the overall control responsibilities and in-house activities such as customer service, integration of network solutions, product cost management, customer interactions, quality assurance, order management, and new product introduction. All the above mentioned factors are expected to drive the electronic contract manufacturing services market over the forecast period.



Altadox, Inc.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Celestica, Inc.

Compal Electronics, Inc.

Creating Technologies LP

Fabrinet

FLEX Ltd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxconn)

Jabil Circuit, Inc.

Plexus Corporation

Sanmina-SCI Corporation

Venture Corporation Ltd.



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary

3. Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Trends, Variables, & Scope



4. Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services: Service Outlook



5. Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services and design: End-Use Outlook



6. Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market: Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape



