According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global dental restoration market is expected to reach USD 1,414.35 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 5%.

This research report titled 'Global Dental Restoration Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The increased prevalence of dental caries and increased accidental cases have led to the growth of the dental restoration market. Dental restorative products are in high demand in hospitals and independent dental clinics as the restorative procedures in these places are done more frequently. The hospitals and dental clinics were the major revenue contributors in the year 2016. The key vendors 3M, GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, and Dentsply Sirona are driving the market growth through the development of innovative and user-friendly products.

Technavio's healthcare and life sciencesresearch analysts categorize the global dental restoration market into the following segments by product. They are:

Dental amalgams

Dental cements

Dental composites

Dental ceramics

Dental liners

The top three product segments for the global dental restoration market are discussed below:

Dental amalgams

Dental amalgam is a liquid mercury and metal alloy blend used to fill pits created by dental caries. It is a blend of silver alloy and mercury. The silver combination is a fine powder that is made for the most part out of silver, tin, and copper, and infrequently zinc, palladium, or indium.

According to Neha Noopur, a lead orthopedics and medical devices research analyst from Technavio, "Dental amalgam is the most broadly utilized material. It has been in use for more than 150 years. However, a few types of mercury are found to be hazardous; the mercury in amalgam is chemically bound to the metals present, to make it stable and accordingly safer for use in dental applications. Dental amalgam is used on all surfaces of posterior teeth and, at times, in the lingual pits of the anterior teeth.

Dental cements

Dental cements are hard, brittle materials obtained by mixing powder and liquid together. These cements are either resin cements or acid-base cements. In the latter, the powder is a base, which is generally metal oxide or silicate and the liquid is acidic. In an acid-base reaction, a metal salt is formed, which is also known as cementing matrix.

"Dental cements are used for various restorative and orthodontic procedures. They can be used as luting agents, cavity-lining material or pulp-protecting agents. Further, they are used as an insulating layer under different types of restorations to protect the pulp from injury," says Amit.

Dental composites

Dental composite resins are types of synthetic resins used in dentistry as restorative materials or adhesives. Synthetic resins evolved as restorative materials since they are insoluble, aesthetic after application, insensitive to dehydration, easy to manipulate, and reasonably inexpensive.

Direct composite restorative materials offer aesthetic solutions for clinicians and patients. Along with functional requirements of strength, volumetric and morphologic stability, physical compatibility with the tooth surface, biocompatibility, and the ability to adhere to tooth surface by itself or with an adhesive system, aesthetic solutions must also be achieved.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

3M

GC Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent

Dentsply Sirona

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170623005690/en/

