Organizations from various industries are looking to create a continuous up-to-date database in order to stay ahead or gain on the competition, beating them to new markets and taking advantage of the opportunities that arise as industries change. Market Intelligence is gaining popularity because it provides customized solutions and offers excellent value for the money by implementing a consciously low-overhead approach.

Infiniti Research recently completed three market intelligence studies, each in a different industry, showing the range and flexibility of market research solutions:

Market intelligence Study for Gaining Customers in the Energy Drinks Industry

Energy drinks have become a growing trend in the beverages market and with increased popularity, comes increased competition. Energy drink vendors need to innovate and renovate their products to stay competitive in the market. Customer intelligence helps players in the energy drinks industry deduce effective growth strategies by analyzing consumer purchase behavior and brand preferences.

A leading global player in the energy drinks segment approached Infiniti to gain help in gaining insights into consumer purchase behavior and brand preferences while buying pick-me-up products. Infiniti performed a customer landscape assessment by engaging with customers through email/phone based invites, reminders, and conducting structured online surveys, followed by data analysis and insight development. This study provides clear insights on shopper preferences and buying patterns when selecting pick-me-up products.

Market Intelligence Study for Advertising Industry

Brand building is the most essential step to be taken up by a company to stay competitive in the market. The absence of a strong and formal employer branding program leads to insecure budgets resulting in the inability to execute campaigns and sustain them over a longer run.

A leading recruitment advertising agency approached Infiniti to help in engaging in a competitive intelligence study that would help the client to analyze the key parameters influencing any potential employee's job offer acceptance for specific positions. A blended approach of qualitative and quantitative assessment was done. Within a matter of 10 weeks the client could gain insights into its overall brand presence and perception in the target region. It also helped the end client to improve on its employee value proposition (EVP) and branding efforts.

Market Assessment of Technological Advancements in the Healthcare Industry

Technological innovations have flooded the healthcare industry in the last few decades. The introduction of Fractional flow reserve (FFR) has led to improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs. Still, cardiologists face major challenges when it comes to discriminating between lesions that can cause myocardial ischemia and lesions that are physiologically insignificant.

A leading chemical manufacturer approached Infiniti to engage in a market intelligence study to assess the competitive landscape and growth potential of the market in Korea. The study included the evaluation of various research journals such as annual reports, media platforms, news aggregators, company, and executive presentations. This study helps organizations understand the usage and market penetration of FFR. It also analyzes the FFR market shares, the price of FFR devices and top distributors of cardiovascular devices.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

