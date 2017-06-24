Global Online Baby Products Retailing Market Growth at CAGR of 17.35%, 2017-2021 - Latest Trends, Challenges & Drivers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Online Baby Products Retailing Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global online baby products retailing market to grow at a CAGR of 17.35% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Online Baby Products Retailing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is strategic marketing initiatives. Online retailers operating in this space are improving their business by expanding their services, delivery systems, and taking some strategic marketing initiatives. They are trying to retain and increase their customer base by advertising, creating brand awareness, and promoting through online media such as social networking sites. For instance, the Great Indian Sale marketing campaign run by Amazon in India online has increased the sales of the company.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing urbanization. With the expanding working population base, many people are migrating from rural to urban areas and semi-urban areas for jobs. This trend has increased over the past few years. With the changing lifestyles in both developed and emerging countries such as China, Russia, and India, rapid growth in urbanization has been noted. This increase in urbanization, in turn, has led to more internet penetration, and therefore, the accessibility and usage of laptops and smartphones have increased manifold.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is availability of counterfeit products. Over the past few years, the influx of counterfeits of leading baby product brands has increased in the market. These products use the original brand name and are priced lower than the original products to attract customers. Therefore, counterfeit products cause a considerable dent in the market shares of leading popular brands. However, these products are not long-lasting because they are made using poor-quality raw materials.



Key vendors:



Amazon

Babies R Us

BabyEarth

Buy Buy Baby

Other prominent vendors:



Alibaba Group

Argos

babydash

BabyGroup

Babyshop

Bebê Store

Bubs Baby Shop

DisneyStore

eBay

FirstCry

Justkidding

kidsroom.de

Kiddicare

Macy's

Mumzworld

MyBabyCart

Pupsik Studio

Saks Fifth Avenue

zulily

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Key leading countries



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4l58j2/global_online

