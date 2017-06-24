Technavio analysts forecast the global head-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sectorto grow at a CAGR of more than 28% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global head-up display market in the transportation sectorfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented onvehicle type (luxury cars, sports cars, and mid-level cars), product (windshield-projected HUDs and combiner-projected HUDs), and end-user (OEM and aftermarket). The market is further segmented into geography, including EMEA, APAC, and the Americas.

The unit shipments for the HUD market in the transportations sector are increasing due to the strict regulations imposed on the safety of the products, to minimize accidents. Vehicle owners are also aware of the mandatory safety measures, which in turn, is contributing to the growth of the HUD market in the transportation sector. The adoption of technologies, such as MEMS-based laser scanning technology, offers advantages like day and night readability, low-cost installation, high contrast, and high-quality images. This has increased the need for HUDs in mid-size cars as well. Hence, the ASP of HUDs will increase during the forecast period.

Technavio hardware and semiconductor research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global HUD market in the transportation sector:

Development of combiner-based projector HUDs

Increasing demand for AR-HUDs

Increase adoption of advanced driver assistance systems

HUDs are growing in popularity in the automotive industry, and this is paving the way for compact and less-expensive HUDs. This has encouraged HUD manufacturers to develop innovative and technologically advanced HUDs for all kinds of vehicles. In the past, HUDs were mainly confined to premium-class vehicles because of the unavailability of the required installation space.

Raghu Raj Singh, a lead displays research analyst at Technavio, says, "As combiner-HUDs need only a small piece of glass to project the information, instead of the entire windshield, they require less than half the installation space. Combiner-based projector HUDs are suitable for compact vehicles and are expected to drive the demand for HUDs during the forecast period.

The building blocks of AR-based HUDs are sensors (LiDAR-based), cameras, WiFi, and GPS modules. The sensors and cameras help in detecting, guiding, and monitoring environment as well as pedestrian movements, while GPS and WiFi are used to connect with the road infrastructure and other vehicles.

"The AR-HUDs generate a comprehensive view, which is a combination of the real scene viewed by end-users and an augmented, computer-generated virtual scene with additional information. This technology allows a wide field of view, which enhances driver-assistance systems such as blind spot detection, notifications for upcoming lane changes, and exit directions. The high growth potential of AR-HUDs has compelled many HUD vendors to develop this technology," adds Raghu.

An ADAS is an automotive system integrated into a vehicle to assist the driver and provide improved vehicle safety with the help of a safe HMI. ADAS is designed to avoid accidents by focusing on the major causes of collision such as driver errors, distractions, and drowsiness. This system warns a driver whenever required, providing improved comfort and driver feedback.

HUD systems are one of the major components integrated into the ADAS solution suite, and hence the popularity of ADAS is expected to trigger the growth of the HUD market. There are many types of ADAS systems available in the market. Some are inbuilt into the car, while others are available as on package basis. It takes data from other input sources such as automotive imaging, radar, computer vision, image processing, and in-car networking.

Top vendors:

Continental

Delphi Automotive

DENSO

Nippon Seiki

Robert Bosch

