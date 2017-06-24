Technavio's latest market research report on the global portable generator market provides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on engineering toolssector says, "The global portable generator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. Shortage of power and energy has become more prevalent with urbanization, therefore end-users, especially residential and commercial users, are rapidly adopting portable generators to ensure uninterrupted supply of electric power."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global portable generator market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Stringent emission regulations for diesel engines

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is implementing cleaner standards and regulations primarily for diesel fuel-powered engines. These norms form the basis for EPA's diesel control program. These rules emphasize the use of fuels like low sulfur and ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel to improve engine efficiency.

These stringent norms have encouraged generator manufacturers to shift their focus on developing gas generators. Gas generators are more environment-friendly, as they are compliant with all emission standards and emit very less amount of pollutants compared with diesel generators. Moreover, gas generators operate silently, reducing noise pollution to a great extent. These factors have encouraged the adoption and use of gas generators, especially in the residential sector.

Growing popularity of gas generators

Diesel generators create a lot of noise pollution during their operation, and are thus not recommended for many residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Hence, several large end-users have started adopting gas generators, leading to a surge in the production of gas-powered generators, mostly due to technologies such as drilling and fracking. Instead of investing in diesel generators, end-users are slowly opting for these type of generators, as they help end-users by avoiding the hassle of refilling fuel in the generator during a power outage.

Bi-fuel portable generators

Generator manufacturers have been focusing on various technological developments in generators that helped them develop bi-fuel portable generators. Bi-fuel technology is not restricted to only portable generators. Nevertheless, this technology, when incorporated into the portable units, provides significant fuel savings and environmental benefits. For instance, DuroMax and Champion design and manufacture bi-fuel portable generators.

"Bi-fuel technology in portable generators comes inside a compact enclosure that offers excellent protection from harsh operating environments. At the same time, it also helps in safe operation near a hot engine. This technology also gives the end-user the flexibility to choose the fuel type based on its availability," says Gaurav.

