NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - June 23, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 18, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 6, 2015 and October 29, 2015, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

If you purchased shares of Aaron's and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 18, 2017.

Aaron's and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 30, 2015, Aaron's revealed that a software glitch affecting the credit qualification algorithm utilized by its subsidiary, Progressive Finance Holding, LLC, had resulted in the loss of critical data as well as the Company's ability to make lease qualification determinations and collect payments. Aaron's further announced that the problems had first been discovered in February, nine months prior to the revelation.

On this news, the price of Aaron's shares plummeted.

