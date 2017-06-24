HARMONY: European Network of Excellence in Hematology and Big Data to Present New Bench-To-Bedside Projects During the 22nd Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association

MADRID, June 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Providing the right treatment in time for patients with hematologic malignancies: that is the ambition of the HARMONY Alliance, European Network of Excellence in Hematology and Big Data. HARMONY will make use of today's Big Data technologies in order to accelerate more efficient drug development, regulatory evaluation, access appraisal and treatment strategies.

The HARMONY Alliance was launched in January 2017 and is funded through the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), Europe's largest public-private initiative aiming to speed up the development of better and safer medicines for patients.

Tomorrow, June 24, at the 22nd Congress of the European Hematology Association, HARMONY will present its goals and objectives at an Introductory and Onboarding Session.

Presenting the first two bench-to-bedside projects

At the June 24 session, HARMONY will be presenting its first two bench-to-bedside research projects. One is the proof-of-concept study in acute myeloid leukemia, 'Big Data for Better AML Outcomes', focusing on the impact of genomics and value of intensive treatment approaches in MDS/AML. The second project,'Prognostic factors of treatment with hypomethylating agents (HMA) in higher risks MDS and advances CMML'. This project focuses on the impact of genomics and value of intensive treatment approaches in MDS/AML.

Harmony in Hematology

The Harmony Alliance consists of 51 partners and brings together key stakeholders from a broad spectrum of disciplines from 11 European countries. Expertise is drawn from academic institutions, national clinical disease networks, European organizations, patient advocacy groups, clinicians, and pharmaceutical companies, as well as regulatory agencies, experts in economics and ethics, and information and technology (ICT) specialists.



HARMONY has received funding from IMI 2 Joint Undertaking and is listed under grant agreement No. 116026.

This Joint Undertaking receives support from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).

