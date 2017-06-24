Marcus Hiles - On How Texans Can Cut Energy Bills in Half

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2017 / Renowned Texas real estate investor, Marcus Hiles notes four easy steps for apartment hunters and homebuyers to significantly lower their energy bills. As Chairman and CEO of Western Rim Property Services, Hiles follows his own advice, employing each energy saving technique in every apartment and home he builds. First, he recommends windows with a solar heat gain coefficient of 0.22 to 0.24, such as the Cascade Low E Argon Gas Win Pro Series. Through heat transfer, old windows from the 1980s lose up to 100 times more energy than a fully insulated solid wall. "While older casements, transoms, and sliders are beautiful, having the newest windows and frames prevents air and energy leakage, cutting your heat loss by 75 percent," Hiles declares.





Second, Hiles wholeheartedly endorses renters' and buyers' insistence upon the latest ENERGY STAR rated appliances. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR voluntary labeling program, launched in 1992, has become a powerful influence in purchasing decisions. Each year, consumers and program partners buy 320 million energy efficient products that shave utility bills by more than $31 billion. "Compared to appliances just ten years old, with ENERGY STAR you can save almost half on your energy bill," he points out.



When temperatures peak and air conditioners work overtime, Marcus Hiles identifies traditional roofing insulation as the culprit. A home's roof absorbs the sun's radiant energy, and in turn heats the attic and air ducts, which increases cooling costs. He reasons that, in contrast, highly reflective radiant barrier roof panels installed in the attic reflect the heat, reducing up to 97 percent of heat transfer from the underside of the roof. "This third cheap trick will keep your attic up to 30 degrees cooler," he maintains.



Lastly, Marcus Hiles advocates that homebuyers and apartment renters locate properties that have central air conditioners with a seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER) of 16 or above. Although the Department of Energy requires the newest air conditioners to have a 13 to 14 SEER rating - depending on the type of system - the higher the number, the better. "Compared to a 15-year-old home or apartment with a 10 SEER unit, this will cut your air conditioning bill by 60 percent," he notes. Hiles' Western Rim Properties is a leader in air conditioner efficiency, delivering more than $424,000 in energy savings to community members each year. "In five years, they'll have collectively saved over $6 million," he marvels. "Plus, over the next decade, we'll lesson carbon dioxide emissions by 327,000 tons."



Marcus Hiles launched Western Rim Properties in 2004, after recognizing the unmet demand for accommodations with state-of-the-art amenities. Today, his companies manage over 15,000 luxury residential rental homes, townhomes, and apartments in the Lone Star State. In addition to his unwavering commitment to energy efficiency, Hiles' has contributed significant capital to improve public parks, lakes, streams, and greenspace, and plants enough trees each year to remove or sequester 75 tons of carbon dioxide.



