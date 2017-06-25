Marcus Hiles On Best Renting Practices For a Happier Life

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2017 / A majority of the new rental properties recently built in Texas are upscale, creating increased opportunities for renters to enjoy a lavish lifestyle, explains Marcus Hiles, Chairman and CEO of Western Rim Property Services. "An increasing number of singles, families, empty nesters, and retirees are finding satisfaction through renting," he states. "Across the U.S. the number of renters is anticipated to grow by a half million each year through 2023."

Why the preference for renting over owning? Hiles indicates that, in Texas and across the nation, people welcome the flexibility that accompanies the rental lifestyle. "We're a mobile population," he reflects. "The idea of settling in one place for a decade - or for the length of a 30-year mortgage - doesn't hold the same appeal as it did a generation or two ago." Debunking the myth that homeowners have an edge when it comes to personal fulfillment, Hiles points to research demonstrating that renters come out on top. "People who rent actually spend more time engaging in leisure activities and interacting with their friends and neighbors," he adds.

Marcus Hiles advises luxury renters to spend that leisure time utilizing their community's unique features and amenities. One neighborhood may be reminiscent of a resort, offering access to a championship golf course or an on-site spa. Another might feature an extensive network of nature trails, a lake, or a wildlife preserve. Residents of communities that offer chic urban living in the heart of vibrant cities like Austin or Houston enjoy easy access to local galleries, theaters, and restaurants. It is almost certain that luxe locales, such as those offered by Western Rim Property Services, have high-end fitness centers, stellar swimming pools, comprehensive business centers, and even personalized concierge services.

While acknowledging that happiness assumes many forms, Marcus Hiles notes that residents of his more than 15,000 homes, town-homes, and apartments express particular joy about the advantages of renting upscale properties. "We carefully select premiere real estate and then build homes that are both beautiful and extremely energy efficient," he explains. As a result, residents appreciate saving hundreds of dollars each year in utility bills. And, because they don't have to bother with yard work, home maintenance, or mortgage escrow accounts, luxury renters have more time and money to pursue their dreams. "People in our communities have the latitude to invest on their own terms and the freedom to take advantage of opportunities that crop up in other locales," Hiles observes. "In my experience, a resident's happiness increases in proportion to the time spent living in a luxury rental community."

Marcus Hiles, Fort Worth real estate investor and developer, is also a dedicated philanthropist. Among his other charitable endeavors, Hiles has donated more than $2.5 million to educational initiatives, worked to help disadvantaged women and children overcome hardships, and funded construction for two large churches in Texas and his home state of Massachusetts.

