

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release May figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are expected to hold steady at 0.7 percent on year.



Japan also will see final April readings for its leading and coincident indexes; their previous readings were 104.5 and 117.7, respectively.



Hong Kong will provide May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were worth 339.52 billion HKD and exports were at 305.39 billion HKD for a trade deficit of 34.13 billion HKD.



Thailand will release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were worth $15.09 billion and exports were at $16.54 billion for a trade surplus of $1.45 billion.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia are closed for Eid-ul-Fitr.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX