Editage Travel Grants for Journal Editors From East Asia

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Editage announced travel grants for journal editors from East Asia to attend the 10th Annual North American and European conferences of the International Society of Managing and Technical Editors (ISMTE). After the success of ISMTE's 2017 Asian-Pacific Conference in Beijing, Editage wants to continue to support ISMTE in facilitating a continued open dialogue between editorial offices in the East and the West. Editage Travel grants will be reserved for journal editors from East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, North Korea, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and Macau).

Editage travel grants involve awards of up to $1,700 and $1,300 towards travel/accommodation for the North American and the European conference, respectively. ISMTE will provide the winners with complimentary registration for the conference and an interview that will be published in Editorial Office News (EON), the official publication of the ISMTE.

Michael Willis, President of ISMTE, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, "We are delighted to be working with Editage in launching their Travel Grants. These will help journal editors and managing editors from Asia contribute to the dialogue at our North American and European conferences. Editage's proximity to authors and journals in Asia makes their support valuable to ISMTE, as was evident through their support during our Beijing conference."

Applicants will be required to submit an essay in English. The submission deadlines for entries for the ISMTE 2017 North American and European Conferences are July 3 and August 14, 2017, respectively. Please visit http://www.editage.com/new/editage-travel-grants-ISMTE/ to know more.

About ISMTE

ISMTE aims to connect the community of professionals committed to the peer review and publication of academic and scholarly journals. ISMTE provides peer-to-peer networking, education and training, research and resources for best practices, and development of journal policy. ISMTE connects professionals in the industry through their newsletter, discussion forum, online resources, and meetings. Please visit http://www.ismte.org

About Editage

Founded in 2002, Editage (a division of Cactus Communications) is a global scholarly communications company with offices in Japan, China, South Korea, India, and the United States. Editage has served over 200,000 authors and edited close to 750,000 papers across 1,200 disciplines to date. In addition to offering high-end scientific communication solutions, Editage is actively involved in author education through its comprehensive author resources site Editage Insights. Please visit http://www.editage.com to learn more.