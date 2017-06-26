

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last 10 trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 70 points or 2.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,155-point plateau, and it figures to hold steady again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets remains fairly flat amid a lack of strong catalysts, although a mild bump in crude oil prices may offer a hint of stability. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were mixed and little changed - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the properties, financials and oil companies.



For the day, the index picked up 10.42 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 3,157.87 after trading between 3,118.09 and 3,158.05. The Shenzhen Component Index advanced 0.99 percent to end at 10,366.78.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.29 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.78 percent, Bank of China picked up 0.55 percent, Vanke surged 10.01 percent, Gemdale spiked 2.51 percent, PetroChina perked 0.65 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 0.67 percent and China Life gained 0.80 percent.



The lead from Wall Street remains unclear as stocks turned in another lackluster performance on Friday. The major averages eventually closed on opposite sides of the unchanged line for the third straight day.



The Dow slipped 2.53 points or 0.1 percent to 21,394.76, while the NASDAQ climbed 28.56 points or 0.5 percent to 6,265.25 and the S&P rose 3.80 points or 0.2 percent to 2,438.30. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 1.8 percent, the Dow added 0.1 percent and the S&P gained 0.2 percent.



Traders remained reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets.



In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a mild rebound in new home sales in May.



Crude oil futures trimmed steep recent losses with a modest daily gain Friday, as another rise in the U.S. rig count prevented a sustained rally. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 27 cents or 0.63 percent to $43.01 a barrel.



