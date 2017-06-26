HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/25/17 --Experience William Shakespeare as you never have before, see all 37 plays in just 97 minutes! The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) is an irreverent romp that moves at a furious pace which has been performed to millions around the world; from the USA to New Zealand, and from Canada to Japan! Now it's your chance to catch them live in Hong Kong! This amazing production is guaranteed to inform, entertain and leave you speechless on the most important historical literary figure in the world! The show returns to the Drama Theatre, The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts from September 19th to 24th.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) was one of the most successful ever to grace the stages of London's West End, having clocked a very palpable ten years at the Criterion Theatre! Praised by the Los Angeles Times, it was described as "wildly funny" and the Montreal Gazette called it "the funniest show you are likely to see in your entire lifetime!"

"Pithier than (Monty) Python. Irresistible!" said the New York Times, and audiences should be warned as this show is a high-speed roller-coaster through all of Shakespeare's plays and is not recommended for people with heart ailments, bladder problems, inner-ear disorders and/or people inclined to motion sickness. The Reduced Shakespeare Company will take no responsibility whatsoever, especially with expectant mothers and what they may experience when they watch the show!

Running time is approx. 2 hours 5 minutes including an interval. The show will be performed in English.

About ABA Productions

ABA Productions (www.aba-productions.com) is an international theatre production company dedicated to creating and promoting a wide variety of performance styles from all corners of the world. Recent productions in Asia have included The Merchant of Venice (featuring Jonathan Pryce), Hamlet, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Taming of the Shrew, all performed by Shakespeare's Globe, The Woman in Black, Avenue Q, Boeing Boeing, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Julia Donaldson Live on Stage, Roald Dahl's The Witches, The Twits and James and the Giant Peach, Anthony Burgess's A Clockwork Orange, Insane in the Brain, Waiting for Godot, The Gruffalo, Horrible Histories, Seussical the Musical, Potted Potter, Peter Pan, and many more. Originally established in Hong Kong, ABA now also has offices in Singapore and the UK and produces the annual KidsFest! in Hong Kong and Singapore. Current productions in the UK include What the Ladybird Heard, Hairy Maclary and Friends, and Shark in the Park, and in September, Waiting for Godot at the Arts Theatre in London's West End. ABA is a co-producer of the Australian tour of The Play That Goes Wrong.

About Reduced Shakespeare Company

The Reduced Shakespeare Company is a three-man comedy troupe that takes long, serious subjects and reduces them to short, sharp comedies. Since its 1981 origins as a pass-the-hat act in California, the Reduced Shakespeare Company has created seven stage shows, two television specials, several failed TV pilots, and numerous radio pieces -- all of which have been performed, seen, and heard the world over.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Event Title The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Synopsis All 37 Plays in 97 Minutes!Now revised with the same recycled jokes - just put in a different order. An irreverent, fast- paced romp through the Bard's plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) was London's longest-running comedy having clocked a very palpable ten years in London's West End at the Criterion Theatre! Join these madcap men in tights as they weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's Comedies, Histories and Tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Show Sep 19th 2017 (Tues) at 8pm date/time Sep 20th 2017 (Weds) at 8pm Sep 21st 2017 (Thurs) at 8pm Sep 22nd 2017 (Fri) at 8pm Sep 23rd 2017 (Sat) at 3pm and 8pm Sep 24th 2017 (Sun) at 2pm and 7pm ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Venue Drama Theatre, The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Prices Adult: $595 / $495 / $395 / $295 Full-Time Student / Disabled with valid ID: $495 / $395 / $295 Ticket price does not include customer service fee. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Discounts Early Bird Discount extended until July 31st 2017 applicable for September 19th to 21st 8pm & September 24th 7pm performances only. 10% Discount for Groups of 10 or more tickets in same transaction. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ticketing Book now at HK Ticketing - call 31 288 288, visit Vendors hkticketing.com or at any HK Ticketing Box Office. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- More information can be found at the following links: For more information ABA Productions Official Website: www.aba-productions.com ABA Productions Hong Kong Facebook Page ABA Productions Hong Kong Instagram Sign up for our Newsletter The Reduced Shakespeare Company Website: www.reducedshakespeare.com ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Media https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0BxUpLPzN0A- Download eTXJBVnh6LXZGSE0 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

