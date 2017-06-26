Manila, Philippines and Tokyo, Japan, June 26, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., announced the launch of the J/Speedy JCB card in the Philippines with BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO), the largest bank in the Philippines in terms of consolidated resources, customer loans, deposits, assets under management and capital, as well as branch and ATM network nationwide. Card issuance has started this month, for the first J/Speedy JCB card to be launched in the ASEAN region. J/Speedy, JCB's EMVCo compliant contactless scheme, provides a convenient and easy payment solution to valued customers of BDO.JCB brand cards are currently issued in 23 countries and territories with over 100 million cardmembers around the globe. BDO has cooperated with JCB for JCB card acceptance at BDO merchants from 1998 and started issuing JCB card in the Philippines in the same year. The launch of this new product, entering the contactless payment market, is the next step for the partnership between BDO and JCBI. BDO will also start acceptance of J/Speedy JCB card from July 2017 at BDO merchants.Mikihisa Asano, Country Manager of JCBI Philippines, said, "We are very excited and appreciative of BDO's launching the new contactless card. Together, we will aggressively expand and grow our business in this country. In fact, BDO and JCB will soon launch another card product in the market, which is a response to the increased competition of credit cards in the Philippines".About BDOBDO is a full-service universal bank which provides a wide range of corporate and retail banking services. These services include traditional loan and deposit products, as well as treasury, trust banking, investment banking, private banking, rural banking, cash management, leasing and finance, remittance, insurance, retail cash cards and credit card services.BDO has one of the largest distribution networks, with more than 1,100 operating branches and over 3,600 ATMs nationwide. It also has a full-service branch in Hong Kong as well as 25 overseas remittance and representative offices in Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.BDO ranked as the largest bank in terms of total assets, loans, deposits and trust funds under management based on published statements of condition as of December 31, 2016.In the credit card industry, BDO issues the most brands in the country, including corporate and tie-up cards with different companies. The bank likewise dominates the merchant acquiring business in the Philippines with BDO POS terminals being the only terminals in the industry to accept the six (6) credit card brands and all locally issued ATM/Debit Cards.For more information, please visit www.bdo.com.ph.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ or http://ph.jcb/Note: Statistics in About JCB are as of March 2017.Contact:JCB International Co., Ltd.Kae MitsudaGlobal Business PlanningTel: 81-3-5778-7963Email: jcbinternational-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.