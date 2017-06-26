- Award recognizes contributions to advances in cash recycling technology -

OKI (TOKYO: 6703) today announced that, in recognition of its contributions to cash recycling technology, it was presented with a Silver Award at 2017 ATM Cash Innovation Europe, an event held in London on June 13. Organized by the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA), the award commemorated the 50th ATM anniversary of the world's first ATM installation occurred in London in 1967.

OKI was well-regarded as a major vendor in this field since pioneering the development of the world's first cash recycling technology and deploying cash-recycling ATMs in the Japanese market in 1982 as well as leading the way in ATM technological innovations.

In 2009, OKI launched the ATM-Recycler G7, a cash-recycling ATM capable of handling currencies of multiple countries. Since then, the cash-recycling ATM has continued to be adopted in the global ATM market, which until its introduction had been dominated by cash dispensers. The ATM-Recycler G7 is currently used in 14 countries and regions around the world.

Moving forward, leveraging its track record and the trust it has gained in the field of cash recycling technology, OKI will continue driving market growth and delivering solutions to increase ATM added value in response to future changes in payment methods.

