

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Allianz Deutschland AG has sold its entire stake in Oldenburgische Landesbank AG or OLB, amounting to around 90.2 percent of the bank. Bremer Kreditbank AG agreed to purchase the OLB shares for 300 million euros in a contract signed on June 23, 2017. The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant supervisory authorities.



Allianz already announced a possible sale of OLB on September 27, 2016.



'As part of the Renewal Agenda, Allianz Deutschland is increasing its focus on its core business of insurance and investment management, making the sale of OLB a logical step. However, banks remain an important distribution channel for us as an insurer,' said Manfred Knof, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Deutschland AG.



