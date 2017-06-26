

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks were broadly higher on Monday and falling Treasury yields drove down the U.S dollar as investors awaited inflation figures this week from Europe and the U.S.



With recent inflation data surprising to the downside, markets have been skeptical the Fed will follow through with another rate increase this year.



Oil prices edged higher in Asian deals after posting losses for five weeks in a row, while the euro showed little reaction to news that Italy's government is bailing out two banks in the Venice region at a cost of 5.2bn euros.



Trading activity remained thin across Asia as many markets in the region are closed for holidays to celebrate the end of Ramadan.



Japan's Nikkei index was up 15 points or 0.07 percent at 20,147 as oil prices rose and the dollar held flat against the yen.



Toshiba shares tumbled 5 percent after the stock has been demoted from the first to the second section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Takata shares were suspended from trade after the company filed for bankruptcy.



Australian shares were little changed. Shares of Rio Tinto were up around 1 percent after Glencore increased its bid for Rio Tinto's Australian coal assets.



South Korea's Kospi average was moving up 0.4 percent, China's Shanghai Composite index was rising 0.6 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was gaining 0.4 percent and New Zealand's NZX-50 index was up 0.4 percent.



Markets in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore were closed for holidays.



U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded from multi-month lows and positive housing market data spurred optimism about the economy.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose half a percent and the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent while the Dow edged down marginally.



European markets ended Friday's session with modest losses as investors monitored oil price movements and kept a close eye on developments at the EU Summit in Brussels.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 index eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX dropped half a percent, France's CAC 40 index slid 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent.



