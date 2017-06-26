

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sky Network Television Limited (SKT.AX) said that the company and Vodafone Europe B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD), have now decided to terminate the sale and purchase agreement in relation to the proposed merger of SKY and Vodafone New Zealand.



The parties have also decided to withdraw the appeal of the Commerce Commission decision regarding the proposed merger. The 3.44 billion New Zealand dollar deal would have created the country's largest telecommunications and media group.



'SKY and Vodafone New Zealand will continue to work together to strengthen our commercial relationship for the benefit of the customers and the shareholders of our respective organisations,' Sky Network said.



