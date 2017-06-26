

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google is stopping one of the most controversial advertising formats: ads inside Gmail that scan users' email contents.



Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL, GOOG) Google Cloud sells a package of office software, called G Suite.



'G Suite's Gmail is already not used as input for ads personalization, and Google has decided to follow suit later this year in our free consumer Gmail service. Consumer Gmail content will not be used or scanned for any ads personalization after this change. This decision brings Gmail ads in line with how we personalize ads for other Google products. Ads shown are based on users' settings. Users can change those settings at any time, including disabling ads personalization. G Suite will continue to be ad free,' said Diane Greene, Google's senior vice president of cloud



Google's G Suite business is gaining enormous traction among enterprise users. G Suite usage has more than doubled in the past year among large business customers. Today, there are more than 3 million paying companies that use G Suite.



