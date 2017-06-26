Xpress Money is Focusing on Business Expansion in Europe

LONDON, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

~ Meet the Xpress Money team at Money 2020 (booth B-6) to be part of the $575 billion global remittance industry ~

Xpress Money, one of the world's most dependable money transfer brands, is set to strategically expand its business in Europe by partnering not just with traditional money transfer players but with banks, retail chains, telecos, fintech companies, startups etc. that are looking to collaborate to tap newer audiences and deliver additional value to existing consumers.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20151023/279887LOGO )



The team is geared to meet present and potential partners at Money 2020 Europe to be held in Copenhagen from June 26th - 28th, 2017. Xpress Money has consolidated its expertise under its 'Plug & Play' business solutions to offer payment solutions to any company looking to foray into the ever-growing remittance industry.

Speaking about the expansion plans, Sudhesh Giriyan, COO, Xpress Money, said, " We want to create a remittance ecosystem where both the customer as well as the service provider are empowered and get maximum value for their money. Customers are not just looking for convenient money transfer services, but for brands they can trust their earnings with. 'Plug & Play' seamlessly encompasses Xpress Money's legacy and expertise - the ideal combination that customers and partners look for. The platform provides the most comprehensive solutions for online and offline remittances and helps companies manage transactions and compliance - the technology is for everyone, from startups to global enterprises. Our proprietary API is also perfectly compatible with any system, eliminating the need for any modification by the partner company".

Xpress Money has partnered with NICE Actimize, the global leader in financial crime risk management to ensure the safety of its customers' money at all times. 'Plug & Play' assures an effortless integration into the world of remittance - an industry that offers endless possibilities.

About ' Xpress Money '

'Xpress Money' is a global money transfer brand with a thriving presence in more than 160 countries across all continents through 180,000 agent locations. 'Xpress Money' has come to be known as the most dependable international money transfer brand and provides its customers a simple, fast & safe way to transfer money through innovative technology, superior customer service and its extensive worldwide network. For more information, follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/XpressMoney, Twitter: @Xpress_Money or visit http://www.xpressmoney.com