Global L'Oréal Professionnel Hair Fashion Night Sees Thousands Styled by Best in the Business

PARIS, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

An estimated 200,000 women in over 30 countries sampled the top hair trends for Summer 2017, created by some of the world's top hair stylists

The 4th annual Hair Fashion Night has taken place globally, with events running in more than 30 countries worldwide. Connecting women and hairdressers worldwide, the event aims to spotlight the talent and skill of professional hair artists, celebrating the art of hair styling and the reinvention of the salon environment.

An estimated 200,000 women attended events taking place in capital cities and local salons, involving 15,000 stylists, celebrating the latest trends in hair fashion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_A0AZVICWK8&t=7s

Doubling the size of last year's event, this year's Hair Fashion Night involved more than 10,000 of the world's best in the hair business recreating a selection of 12 styles, identified by L'Oréal Professionnel experts in the lead up to the event.

Delphine Courteille was on hand at the event in Paris. One of France's most sought after stylists, who has worked with stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Hudson and Gisele Bundchen said, "I work backstage during Fashion Weeks with L'Oréal Professionnel. Tonight we created hair looks which could have been those of the Lanvin and Léonard shows".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwDLHO_inoc

The twelve styles, with stylists in each country choosing their favourites to hero at events, have now set the trends for Summer 2017 in countries around the world, as women look to take inspiration from the world's top stylists and hair fashion experts.

The looks created in salons demonstrated this season's focus on the classic beachy looks of summer, but also brought in braids of all kinds - pinned back, wraparound and merging into a topknot bun.

But whether your own personal style is sleek and sophisticated, free-spirited and funky, or edgy and unusual - there is something for everyone. Key styles from the event included Modern Waves, a Braided Bun, Twisted Ponytail, Messy Side Braid and a wraparound Front Braid.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHe2EtoXVfw

And whilst it's the professional difference that's needed to recreate these styles, each offers inspiration for chic but easy-to-wear trends for women everywhere.

Take a look at our video to get more inspiration for your summer style...