Corbion: Conversion of financing preference shares

Corbion's financing preference shareholder has elected to convert financing preference shares into ordinary shares per 26 June 2017.

The shareholder was holder of 2,279,781 financing preference shares (series FPA, FPB, and FPC) in the share capital. At the request of the holder of the financing preference shares, and in accordance with article 4 of the articles of association of Corbion, 2,027,017 financing preference shares have been converted into ordinary shares which ordinary shares will be admitted for listing on Euronext Amsterdam. The remaining 252,764 financing preference shares will be transferred to Corbion at no cost. Corbion will cancel these financing preference shares before the end of 2017. After this conversion and cancellation, there will be no more financing preference shares outstanding.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Background information:

Corbion is the global market leader in lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, and a leading company in emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals and vitamins. We develop sustainable solutions to improve the quality of life for people today and generations to come. For over 100 years, we have been uncompromising in our commitment to safety, quality and performance. Drawing on our deep application and product knowledge, we work side-by-side with customers to make our cutting edge technologies work for them. Our solutions help differentiate products in markets such as food, home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and bioplastics. In 2016, Corbion generated annual sales of € 911.3 million and had a workforce of 1,684 FTE. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: www.corbion.com

