SWORD Group: Sword Group as leader of the GIS4Euro consortium, wins a 17.5 million EUR Framework Contract with the European Commission

Sword Technologies as leader of the GIS4Euro consortium, wins a 17.5 million EUR Framework Contract and undertakes the development and maintenance of Geographical Information Systems and data of the European Commission DGs for 4 more years

Luxembourg, 26 June 2017 - Following the successful completion of a 4-year contract delivering Geographical Information Systems (GIS) services to the European Commission Directorate-Generals and Agencies, Sword Technologies SA, a member of Sword Group (SWP; NYSE Euronext Paris), along with two leading GIS companies, ESRI BeLux N.V. and SIGGIS N.V., have been entrusted to continue delivering high-quality GIS services and making available top-class GIS experts in a 17.5 million EUR Framework Contract.

Eurostat, as the leading Contracting Authority responsible for the management of the GIS Framework Contract, needed to be sure that the Contractor will be able to meet diverse requirements and that the pool of available experts demonstrates a very broad set of skills and expertise; therefore Eurostat awarded Sword Technologies SA and its partners to carry out all requests of the GI departments of the Commission.

Geographical information (GI) is playing an increasing role in policy making and analysis of effects of European policies and programs. The contract concerns the maintenance of geographical information and development of Geographical Information Systems (GIS) for internal and external users of various Directorate-Generals (DG) of the Commission, and its Executive Agencies. Users of these entities use the systems for the communication of policies, programs and thematic information, as well as managing GI data and illustrating the spatial dimension of their work. Sword Technologies will offer services in the creation, processing and maintenance of GIS data, in line with INSPIRE data specifications. Sword will also provide the development and maintenance of spatial data services with the use of ArcGIS toolset and OpenSource GIS environments, and in the context of geographical mapping, cartography, spatial analysis and GIS consultancy in general.

This award establishes Sword Technologies as a major GIS player in Europe and it will further strengthen the position of the company in the European GIS market.

Dieter Rogiers, Managing Director of Sword Technologies S.A. said: "Sword is delighted for this opportunity to further demonstrate our value and we acknowledge the client for their willingness to once again trust Sword and our consortium partners to support the GIS activities of the European Commission. We are confident we will deliver high quality services to the European Commission DGs and Agencies and this opportunity will further enhance our long-lasting relationship, looking forward to more future prospects."

About Sword Technologies SA

Sword Technologies SA, a 100% owned subsidiary of Sword Group SE, is responsible for all activities in Belgium and Luxembourg with a near-shore delivery centre in Athens, Greece.

About Sword Group SE

SWORD has 1 600 IT/Digital & Software specialists present over five continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, SWORD has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

With SWORD you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.

Above all, our ambition is to build sustainably and foster the loyalty of our staff, our clients and our partners by building on our values and our enthusiasm to accompany you throughout your projects.

The Group's performance enables us to invest in the R&D projects that contribute to our positioning and our differenciation on niche markets.

Thanks to its recognised competences in over 20 countries, Sword benefits from the trust of prestigious references such as: Admiral, Barclays Bank, BMW, the European Union, the National Patent and Trademark Offices, Lombard, Orange, the United Nations Organisation, etc.

Consulting and IT Services: SWORD commits for the most part to fixed-price contracts and operates with a network of competence centres (business units) in different specialised fields: Geographic Information Systems, ECM/EDM, corporate search engines, digital marketing, CRM, portals and corporate social networks, Data and Business Intelligence, Web and Mobile development, infrastructure and cloud, cyber security, performance and applications optimisation, desktop publishing and intellectual property.

Software: SWORD develops on demand product lines in the Risk and Compliance sectors (SWORD Active Risk and SWORD Achiever), Intellectual Property (SWORD Intellect), Health (SWORD Orizon), Desktop Publishing (SWORD Kami), Predictive Analysis (SWORD Insight) and Asset Finance (SWORD Apak).

To find more about on our expertise, join us on www.sword-group.com

