

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The pound rose to 6-day highs of 1.2754 against the U.S. dollar and 141.95 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.2718 and 141.54, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 0.8778 and 1.2366 from last week's closing quotes of 0.8798 and 1.2327, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.29 against the greenback, 144.00 against the yen, 0.85 against the euro and 1.25 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX