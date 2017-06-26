

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.0415 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.0392.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie advanced to 5-day highs of 0.7584 and 84.39 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7568 and 84.22, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.4759 against the euro and 1.0057 against the Canadian dollar, from last week's closing quotes of 1.4786 and 1.0039, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.06 against the kiwi, 0.77 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen, 1.44 against the euro and 1.02 against the loonie.



