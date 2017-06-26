

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Swiss franc fell to 0.9704 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 0.9692.



Against the euro and the pound, the franc dropped to 1.0858 and 1.2366 from last week's closing quotes of 1.0849 and 1.2327, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.98 against the greenback, 1.09 against the euro and 1.26 against the pound.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX