

TOKYO - Japan's leading index declined more than initially estimated in April, latest figures from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to 104.2 in April from 105.7 in March. The reading for April was revised down from 104.5.



The latest score was the weakest since November 2016, when it was 102.8.



Meanwhile, the coincident index that reflects the current economic activity climbed to 117.1 in April from 114.4 in the prior month. The flash reading for April was 117.7.



The lagging index also rose from 116.7 in March to 117.1 in April.



