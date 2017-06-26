Mobidiag Ltd, a Finnish molecular diagnostics company, today announced the CE-IVD marking of Amplidiag Viral GE, a molecular test allowing simultaneous detection of the main enteric viruses causing diarrhea. The available panel includes norovirus GI, norovirus GII, rotavirus, sapovirus, astrovirus, adenovirus 40 and 41.

"Amplidiag Viral GE is a qualitative multiplex PCR test allowing cost-effective and fast analysis of the most common gastrointestinal viruses directly from stool samples by reducing substantially time to process samples and hands-on-time. By obtaining the CE-IVD marking, Amplidiag Viral GE adds up to the Amplidag product line, further expanding Mobidiag's gastrointestinal test panels and making it one of the most comprehensive offers on the market" said Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO at Mobidiag.

Amplidiag Viral GE test is now available directly through Mobidiag and local distributors. For more information, visit http://mobidiag.com/products/amplidiag/viral-ge/

About Amplidiag

Amplidiag are innovative multiplex tests for the detection of gastrointestinal infections. They allow panel screening of the most relevant gastrointestinal pathogens from stool samples. Based on well-established real-time PCR technology, they ensure optimal performance, suitability for high-volume screening use and cost-effectiveness in mid-sized to large laboratory settings.

In addition to Amplidiag assays, Mobidiag is able to address both high volume and on demand testing with the new Amplidiag Easy platform, bringing the Amplidiag suite further by automating the workflow from sample to results.

About Mobidiag Ltd

Established in 2000, Mobidiag develops innovative solutions to advance the diagnosis of infectious diseases and serves the European clinical diagnostics market since 2008. Mobidiag is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Mobidiag addresses both high to medium volume screening with the new Amplidiag Easy platform, bringing the Amplidiag suite further by automating the workflow from sample to results, and the upcoming Novodiag platform associated panels for a fully automated solution and suitable for smaller volumes and labs. Visit www.mobidiag.com

