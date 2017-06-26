LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY)

(LSE: APF; TSX: APY)

News Release

June 26, 2017

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Declaration of interim dividend, introduction of quarterly dividend and accelerated payment timetable

Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific" or the "Company") (LSE: APF; TSX: APY) is pleased to declare an interim dividend for 2017 of 3p per share. This will be the first dividend paid under the Company's new dividend payment schedule, which will accelerate the payment of dividends by 85 days. Following the payment of the interim dividend on November 15, 2017 the Company will commence paying its dividend on a quarterly basis.

The Company intends to pay the quarterly instalments in even tranches, although the fourth quarter dividend may be adjusted to reflect the actual level of income earned during the year. The overall level of dividends, currently set at 6p per annum, is routinely reviewed when announcing our full year results.

The final dividend will continue to be subject to shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The directors will consider the appropriateness of a scrip alternative at each record date.

This accelerated timetable means that, absent any revision to the current annual level of 6p, shareholders should receive dividends totalling 9p over the course of the next twelve months.

