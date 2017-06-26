sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1CYK3 ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
26.06.2017 | 08:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Clear Leisure Plc - Update on Mediapolis Court Hearing

26 June 17

Clear Leisure Plc

Mediapolis Court Hearing Update

As announced on 15 June, the court hearing to consider the petition by the Court Prosecutor of Ivrea to wind up Mediapolis Srl took place on 23 June.

At the hearing, Mediapolis Srl submitted additional documentation for the consideration of the court. A decision of the court, with respect to the winding up petition of the Court Prosecutor, is now not expected before early July.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure plc +39 335 296573
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

ZAI Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7060 2220
Tim Cofman/Peter Trevelyan-Clark

Peterhouse Corporate Finance (Broker) +44 (0) 20 7469 0935
Lucy Williams / Heena Karani

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.com


© 2017 PR Newswire