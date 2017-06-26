Limitless Earth Plc - Directorate Change

26 June 2017

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

("Limitless" or the "Company")

Directorate Appointment

The Board of Limitless is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Daniele Penna as independent Non-executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr Penna is alawyerwith over20 years of experience in the capital market sector.He has spent 12 years with major investment banks working on a wide range of structured finance transactions,debt capital markets ("DCM")and listed business solutions from both the legal and the structuring side.

From August 2006 to March 2015, Mr Penna was responsiblefor the Product Originationteam Southern EU for Barclays where he provided in-house legal and regulatory advice for a multi-asset platform (equities, commodities, rates, FX) of structured products, funds andderivatives.

From 2004 to 2006, Mr Penna worked as in-house counsel at Credit Suisse First Bostonholdingresponsibilityfor the Italian DCM business.

Mr Pennastarted his career as a lawyer in Italy in 1996 at the Attorney General Office of Italy before joining Clifford Chance law firm where he worked with major financial institutions on complex structured finance transactions as well as providing regulatory advice on a broad range of listed and OTC structured products.

Mr Penna holds a Law degree summa cum laude from LaSapienzaUniversity of Rome and he is an Italian qualified barrister.

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Daniele Penna, aged 46, has held the following directorships or partnerships in the past 5 years:

Current Directorships Past Directorships Design Italia Interior Limited Asgard Capital Partners Limited FCS Capital Solutions Limited FCS Capital Partners UK Limited FCS Cleantech Limited

Mr Penna does not currently own any shares in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

About Limitless Earth plc

Limitless Earth plc is a proactive investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Limitless invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include Cleantech, Life Sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities.