Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 25.05.2017 - Public offering ABLV ABLV Bank RIG 26.06.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.06.2017 Dividend payment TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.06.2017 Government LTGCB0N020C Lietuvos VLN securities LTGNB0N020C Respublikos auction Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2017 Dividend ex-date TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2017 Dividend ex-date LJM1R Latvijas Juras RIG medicinas centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2017 Maturity date ABLVFLOT22B ABLV Bank RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2017 Coupon payment ABLVFLOT22B ABLV Bank RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2017 Interim report, 9 VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2017 Dividend ex-date EWA1L East West Agro VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2017 Investors event OLF1R Olainfarm RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2017 Dividend record TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2017 Dividend ex-date EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2017 Dividend record LJM1R Latvijas Juras RIG date medicinas centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2017 Coupon payment INBB070026A Inbank TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2017 Annual General BAL1R Latvijas balzams RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2017 Dividend record EWA1L East West Agro VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2017 Annual General SFG1T Silvano Fashion TLN Meeting Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2017 Coupon payment LTGB006023B Lietuvos VLN date Respublikos Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2017 Dividend record EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2017 Dividend ex-date GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2017 Sales figures ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2017 Sales figures LNR1L Lietuvos energijos VLN gamyba -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2017 Coupon payment MOGO100021A mogo RIG date --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.