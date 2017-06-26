Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-06-26 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AS Tallink Grupp (trading code TAL1T, ISIN code EE3100004466) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on June 28, 2017 at 23.59.



Proceeding from the above, the shares of AS Tallink Grupp are traded cum-dividend for the year 2016 for the last day today, on June 26, 2017. The shares will go ex-dividend for the year 2016 tomorrow, on June 27, 2017.



AS Tallink Grupp will pay dividend 0.03 EUR per share on July 5, 2017.





