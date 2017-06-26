Kinnevik: Georgi Ganev appointed CEO of Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that it has appointed Georgi Ganev as its Chief Executive Office with effect from 1 January 2018.

Chairman of the Board of Kinnevik, Tom Boardman, commented:

"In Georgi Ganev, Kinnevik will have a CEO with a keen appreciation of Kinnevik's strategy, our markets and our companies. Georgi combines a successful track record as a CEO, taking a fast-growing digital e-commerce company public, with a solid experience from the Nordic TMT sector. I am very pleased that he has accepted the position as CEO of Kinnevik in our next phase of identifying, scaling and transforming businesses to continue to create value for our shareholders."

Georgi Ganev commented:

"I am proud and excited to become the CEO of Kinnevik. Having started my career at Tele2, I know that Kinnevik has a unique culture and capability as a business builder. Using my operational experience that I have gained across relevant sectors I will focus on unlocking further value from Kinnevik and its portfolio companies. I also look forward to working with the Kinnevik team and the broader network of founders, boards and management teams to continue to grow the digital investment business."

Georgi Ganev joins Kinnevik from Dustin where he has served as CEO since 2012. He is also a board member of Tele2 since 2016. Prior to Dustin Georgi was CMO at Telenor Sweden AB between 2010-2012 and CEO of Bredbandsbolaget AB 2007-2010. Between 2002 and 2007, Georgi worked within the Kinnevik Group as Sales & Marketing Director and Product Manager at Tele2. Georgi holds a MSc in Engineering in Information Technology from Uppsala University.

Joakim Andersson will remain Acting CEO of Kinnevik until Georgi Ganev assumes the position as CEO on 1 January 2018.





Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.





Note

Kinnevik has been informed of Georgi Ganevs's intention to build up a significant long-term shareholding in Kinnevik, and that Verder S.Ã r.l., in order to align Kinnevik's new CEO's interest with Kinnevik's shareholders, has granted Georgi Ganev a cash loan, on market terms, for the acquisition of Kinnevik shares.

Press release



